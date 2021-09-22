Delhi logs 30 COVID-19 cases, zero deaths

The national capital has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

Delhi reported 30 fresh COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Wednesday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04 per cent, according to the city government’s health bulletin.

The cumulative case tally of Delhi stands at 14,38,586, while over 14.13 lakh people have either been discharged or have recovered or migrated out, the bulletin said. Nineteen patients have been discharged in the last 24 hours.

The death toll remains at 25,085 and the case fatality rate is 1.74 per cent, it stated.

The bulletin said that 70,651 tests were conducted on the previous day, of which 49,728 were RT-PCR tests, while the rest rapid antigen tests.

Delhi had reported 39 COVID-19 cases and zero fatality on Tuesday and 20 cases and zero deaths on Monday. Twenty-eight cases of the infection were reported on Sunday and 41 on Saturday. On Friday, it reported 55 cases and one death.

The Wednesday bulletin stated that there are 411 active cases in Delhi, up from 400 the previous day.

The number of patients in home isolation is 131, up from 127 a day ago. The number of containment zones is 100, up from 98 on Tuesday, it said.

Over 1.63 crore people have been vaccinated against Covid in the national capital, out of which 49,97,485 people have received both the jabs.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

Steps have been taken to increase the number of hospital beds to accommodate up to 37,000 patients and to become self-reliant in terms of oxygen supply.

Around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital.

At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.