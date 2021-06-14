Delhi logs 131 new COVID-19 cases, 16 deaths

The 16 latest deaths are the lowest since April 5, when 15 people had succumbed to the disease.

The national capital recorded 131 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities on Monday while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

Delhi had recorded 128 cases on February 22.

The 16 latest deaths are the lowest since April 5, when 15 people had succumbed to the disease.

With the positivity rate remaining below 1 per cent for two weeks, the Delhi government had on Sunday announced the partial lifting of curbs on restaurants and weekly markets from June 14.