Delhi lockdown guidelines: What’s allowed, what’s not

Delhi lockdown guidelines: In view of skyrocketing COVID-19 cases in the national capital, the Arvind Kejriwal led Delhi government has imposed a week-long lockdown. The idea is to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus as well as make sure that all hospitals in Delhi have adequate bed/ oxygen facilities to treat patients. After a meeting with Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Monday, the lockdown was decided. “The lockdown will be imposed from 10 pm tonight to 6 am next Monday (April 26),” Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said in a press briefing.

According to Kejriwal, there are less than 100 ICU beds available in Delhi’s hospitals and the situation has called for stringent measures. The order also comes after the national capital witnessed more than 25,000 cases and 161 deaths on Sunday. The total number of active cases in Delhi reached close to 75,000. This is the second lockdown imposed in Delhi since March-April 2020. It is likely that if Delhi’s healthcare system is stretched beyond this point, it will collapse. “Harsh measures will prevent the collapse of the health system,” said Kejriwal.

Delhi lockdown guidelines April 2021

As per the guidelines, emergency services including food, groceries, medical services, healthcare, hospitals, police stations, petrol pumps, power offices will remain open.

Offices of GNCT of Delhi/ autonomous bodies will remain closed except those in essential services.

Weddings can take place with a small gathering of 50 people and passes will be issued for the same.

All pregnant women and patients going for medical aid along with an attendant will be exempted after the production of a valid ID.

Those going for vaccinations will also be allowed after a valid ID.

People working in private offices will have to work from home.

All malls, gyms and auditoriums will remain closed till April 30.

All judicial officials/ offices will have to take valid ID/ official certificates to manage court administration.

All those who are traveling via flights, railways will have to get a valid ID for travel purposes.

No restriction on interstate and intrastate movement of essential goods.

People related to banks, insurance, delivery of essential goods, water supply, power generation, manufacturing units of essential goods/ commodities, and telecommunication services will be allowed.

No visitors allowed in religious places.

Public transport will operate with metro, buses at 50 per cent capacity, e-rickshaws, cabs with 2 people and RTV with 11 people.

All social, entertainment, and sports gatherings are prohibited.

Funeral services will take place with no more than 20 people.

National, international sports are allowed with no spectators.

Violations can lead to penalties.

Meanwhile, the minister has appealed to all migrant workers to stay within the capital city and not go back to their hometowns. “As the lockdown is only for 6 days, I appeal to all workers to not leave Delhi,” said Delhi CM adding that he understands how difficult it can get for those who earn on a daily basis. He said there is a possibility that the lockdown will not be extended.