Borders sealed for a week, salons can open: Delhi CM Kejriwal lists new Lockdown 5 rules – check here

Addressing a web conference on Monday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that borders of the city will be sealed for one week. However, he said that the essential services going in and out of the state will remain exempted. Kejriwal listed a number of new guidelines which would come into effect in lockdown 5 or Unlock 1. The latest order comes in as the neighboring Haryana has opened the Delhi-Gurugram border implementing the latest lockdown guidelines.

The CM has said that a decision will be taken in one week’s time on the issue of opening borders after suggestions from citizens. The CM has announced a WhatsApp number- 8800007722 and has asked citizens to send their suggestions by 5 PM on next Friday to help his government take better decisions.

Addressing the availability of services across the state following the latest guidelines released by the Union Home Ministry, CM Kejriwal has said that the government will implement all guidelines suggested by the central government for the lockdown phase starting today. He further said that the Delhi government has been implementing an odd-even rule for shops in markets until now but as the central government has not stated any such rule, so all shops in the city can open from now onwards.

On the issue of mobility of people in the city, Kejriwal said that the government has decided to lift restrictions that prevented too many people on autos, e-rickshaws, and other vehicles.

Delhi has witnessed a massive surge in the number of Coronavirus cases in the last few days. The Delhi government has added as many as 20 new containment zones in the city in the last 24 hours, taking the state’s tally of Coronavirus containment zones to 122.

Delhi had reported more than 1,200 new cases of Coronavirus yesterday, May 31. The total number of Coronavirus cases in the state has surpassed 20,000. Earlier, the state had reported 1,163 new cases on May 30.