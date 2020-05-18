  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines: Arvind Kejriwal govt to announce new rules for Red, Orange, green zones

Updated: May 18, 2020 9:20:16 AM

Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines Lates News Updates: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had welcomed the decision of the Central government to extend lockdown. .

Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines, Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind Kejriwal govt, kockdown 4.0 new rules, delhi govt, lockdown extension, latest news on lockdown 4.0, lockdown 4.0 new rulesThe Delhi CM also said that the state will release a new set of rules today. (Photo source: Twitter/ @AamAadmiParty)

Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines Lates News Updates: Delhi government will prepare detailed guidelines for Coronavirus Lockdown 4.0 and release today. On Sunday, the Central government relaxed norms for states for framing lockdown guidelines. Delhi CM had welcomed the decision, tweeting, “Centre’s guidelines are largely in line with the proposal sent by Delhi govt based on suggestions of lakhs of Delhiites. We have used the lockdown period to prepare our healthcare system if Corona cases increase, but it is now time to relax the restrictions to some extent.” The Delhi CM also said that the state will release a new set of rules today. “Delhi govt will prepare the detailed plan for Delhi based on the Centre’s guidelines and announce it tomorrow,” Kejriwal tweeted.

Read Delhi Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines Latest Updates

(To be updated after the release of Lockdown 4.0 guidelines by the Delhi govt today)

 

