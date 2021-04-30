Delhi LG Anil Baijal tests positive for COVID-19

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.
He said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.
“I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence,” he tweeted.
The LG along with his spouse took the first dose of COVID vaccine?at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here last month.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.