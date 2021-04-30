  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi LG Anil Baijal tests positive for COVID-19

By: |
April 30, 2021 3:10 PM

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

He said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.He said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.

Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal on Friday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 with mild symptoms.

He said he will continue to work and monitor the situation in Delhi while being isolated at his residence.

Related News

“I have tested positive for COVID with mild symptoms. Have isolated myself since the onset of symptoms and all those who were in contact with me have been tested. Will continue to function and monitor the situation in Delhi from my residence,” he tweeted.

The LG along with his spouse took the first dose of COVID vaccine?at the Tirath Ram Shah Hospital here last month.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Delhi LG Anil Baijal tests positive for COVID-19
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 vaccination: Centre says over one crore doses still available with states
2COVID-19: Mumbai’s test positivity rate drops below 10 pc
3Aviation Ministry permits Telangana govt to use drones for delivery of vaccines