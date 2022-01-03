Delhi: Latest genome sequencing report shows Omicron in 84 pc of Covid samples tested, says Satyendar Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said the latest genome sequencing report shows the Omicron variant of coronavirus has been found in 84 per cent of the samples tested. He said though there is a spike in new cases, the situation is under control as not many people are developing severe disease or require […]

“As per genome sequencing reports of December 30-31 from three labs – at Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, Lok Nayak Hospital and National Centre for Disease Control – 84 per cent samples were infected with Omicron. Most of the cases are of Omicron,” he said in the Delhi Assembly.

According to the health bulletin to be issued later on Monday, the capital has recorded around 4,000 new cases of coronavirus and the positivity rate has increased to 6.5 per cent, the minister said. Jain said some experts have said the cases will peak in a week but it’s conjecture