Delhi lab selected for human clinical trials of Covaxin

The clinical trial is randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled.

A private laboratory in New Delhi has been selected as the central laboratory for human clinical trials of Covaxin, India’s indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, being developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and National Institute of Virology (NIV).

Dr Dangs Lab has started receiving 50 to 100 samples per day from various trial sites for safety testing. It plans to scale up operations to cover 12 sites across the country during this month as per assigned timelines.

The clinical trial is randomised, double-blind and placebo-controlled.

Dr Dangs Lab is currently processing all samples for screening and safety for the various phases of this clinical trial, whereas all the efficacy studies will be performed in NIV-Pune.

Stringent quality norms driven by good clinical laboratory practice are being followed as mandated by regulatory authorities. Experts at the lab are working collectively to provide timely results to fulfil the need of an effective Covid-19 vaccine.