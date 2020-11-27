Delhi increased RT-PCR testing only after court’s prodding, many lives were lost: High Court

The bench immediately said that the increase in the number of tests had come at the cost paid by people who have lost their lives in this month.

Delhi High Court raises concerns over handling of Coronavirus in the capital city! In a sharp criticism of the handling of Coronavirus by the Delhi government, the Delhi High Court on Thursday remarked that the government had increased RT-PCR testing in the city after the prodding from the court and many lives were lost due to the delay in increasing the RT-PCR testing, the Indian Express report. The remarks from the Delhi HC bench headed by Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium came in response to the submission made by the standing counsel of the Delhi government that the government had conducted more than 40000 RT-PCR tests in the national capital on Wednesday. The bench immediately said that the increase in the number of tests had come at the cost paid by people who have lost their lives in this month.

The court went on and said that the fact that the comparative death rate in the city was less than other cities was not any solace for those who have lost their loved ones in the last month. On the question of whether the government was considering the imposition of night curfew in the city on the lines of many state governments like Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, the Delhi government counsel Sandeep Sethi said that the government was taking a holistic view and actively considering the proposal and come to a decision in the next couple of days. The counsel representing the central government also said that it was the prerogative of the Delhi government to take a call on when and what type of curfew is to be imposed in the city. However, the court did say that the Delhi government should soon take a call on the matter and implement the same without losing any time.

In view of the present time of the year when several marriage ceremonies are being conducted, the Delhi High Court asked the government whether it was checking if there are any violations with regard to the number of guests getting assembled at such ceremonies. The Delhi government in return assured the court that random checks are being made at such venues and a procedure has been laid out for the enforcement of the government orders on the same. The government has put the bar of maximum 50 guests who can be invited to the marriage ceremonies being organised in the city.

The total number of deaths reported in the city was 91 in the city on Thursday taking the total Covid-19 related death toll to 8811. Another 5475 new cases were also traced in the city on the same day taking the total number of cases to 5,51,262.