Delhi hotels can now reopen, trial for weekly markets allowed, says DDMA

In a meeting of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) on Wednesday, a nod has been given for hotels in Delhi to resume their services. News agency ANI reported the decisions made in the meeting. DDMA has also agreed to open weekly markets. However, this will resume on a trial basis. Further, it did not give its approval on gymnasiums, therefore, all gymnasiums in Delhi will continue to remain closed until further notice. The meeting was called by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority where reopening of city hotels, gymnasium and yoga centres had to be discussed in view of the current scenario of Coronavirus transmission in the national capital.

According to a report by PTI, the government has proposed to the LG that with the new unlocking guidelines issued by the Centre, it retains the rights to take a decision on allowance of establishments in Delhi. Recently, Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government had questioned that in many states with a higher number of COVID-19 cases, hotels, gyms and markets have been allowed to open but in Delhi, it has not been allowed. The state government also sought the reason as to why Delhiites have been prevented from earning their livelihood despite the fact that the COVID-19 cases have been on a decline now. The decision from DDMA has come today to open hotels in the national capital.

Meanwhile in Delhi, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases has crossed 1.5 lakh mark, as per the information provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. As of now, there are 11,068 active cases in the city and 139,447 people have recovered from the deadly infection. However, last sero-survey conducted in Delhi highlighted that more than 42 lakh people in Delhi have been exposed to the novel Coronavirus.