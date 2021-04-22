  • MORE MARKET STATS

Covid-19: Delhi hospitals to see additional beds with oxygen, ICU

April 22, 2021 3:45 AM

The rail ministry would be adding 800 beds in 50 coaches at Shakur Basti station and 400 beds at the Anand Vihar station so a total 1,200 beds would be available in the coaches.

Responding to the shortage of hospital beds in Delhi, union health secretary, Rajesh Bhushan said they would be augmenting hospital beds and oxygen availability in Delhi’s three central government hospitals. As on April 20, Delhi had 1,875 hospital beds with oxygen and 230 ICU beds. There would be an addition of 164 beds with oxygen and 122 ICU beds. Hospitals for Covid-19 had increased by more than four times in the last two months. Bhushan said another 1,700 hospital beds would be added in Delhi with Railways and DRDO operationalising these beds.

Further, DRDO would be operationalising 250 beds at the field hospital in Dhaula Kuan.

