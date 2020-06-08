Delhi LG reverses Arvind Kejriwal’s order on hospitals; treatment to be allowed for all

Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has reversed the order of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to restrict Delhi hospitals for the treatment of Delhiites only. LG Baijal has directed authorities to ensure that medical treatment is not denied to any patient on the grounds of not being a resident of Delhi, ANI reported.

Earlier, in view of the stressed condition of Delhi government hospitals during Covid-19 crisis, CM Kejriwal had said that only Delhi residents will be allotted beds in the Delhi government hospitals. The decision had led to huge uproar and criticism of the Kejriwal government for alleged discrimination with the residents of other states residing in Delhi. Confusion over who would be considered a Delhi resident had also emerged as the government did not mention what documents will be mandatory to prove the residence status of the patient.

Apart from the government hospitals under the jurisdiction of the Delhi government, the order issued by the CM had also ordered the private hospitals to also provide beds only to Delhi residents. All India health institutions which come under the central government like AIIMS, Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital had been kept out of the purview of the order.

Delhi has the second-highest number of positive Coronavirus cases in the country after the state of Maharashtra. The increasing number of cases had also forced the government to seal its border with the neighbouring state of Uttar Pradesh twice. The traffic movement on the Delhi-UP border was restored on Sunday.