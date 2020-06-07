Delhi govt hospitals, some private hospitals to treat only city residents: CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Coronavirus, Hospital News: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said that state government hospitals, and a few private ones will be reserved for residents of the national capital only.

CM Kejriwal’s announcement has come amid massive controversy surrounding the availability of hospital beds for coronavirus patients. CM Kejriwal had even claimed that there was ‘blackmarketing of hospital beds in the city.

Speaking during his regular online media briefing, CM Kejriwal said that “10,000 beds under the Delhi government will be kept for residents”. He said that beds at hospitals operated by the Central government will be available for all. The CM said that the decision to reserve hospital beds for Delhi residents only was made on the advice of a committee of doctors which had highlighted that there will be a need of 15,000 beds by June-end.

“Delhi hospitals will be available for the people of Delhi only, while Central Government hospitals will remain open for all. Private hospitals except those where special surgeries like neurosurgery are performed also reserved for Delhi residents,” CM Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also announced that Delhi’s borders with Uttar Pradesh, Haryana will be opened from Monday. Also, malls, restaurants and religious places will open from tomorrow in accordance with Centre’s guidelines. However, hotels, banquets will remain closed as we might need to convert them into hospitals in coming time, the Delhi CM said.

As per the latest data, Delhi has recorded over 27,000 coronavirus cases and the death toll stands at 761.