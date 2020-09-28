  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi hospital doctor claims patient, her attendant assaulted him when asked to wear mask

By: |
Updated: Sep 28, 2020 10:05 AM

The resident doctors' association at the hospital also wrote a letter to the medical superintendent, demanding action under the Disaster Management Act.

Maharishi Valmiki Hospital, assault on doctor, Delhi government, Disaster Management Act, covid 19 pandemic,covid 19Police have registered a case after the hospital filed a complaint. (Representational image: IE)

A doctor was allegedly assaulted by a patient and her attendant at the Delhi government-run Maharishi Valmiki Hospital when they were asked to wear a mask and wait for their turn. Police have registered a case after the hospital filed a complaint.

The resident doctors’ association at the hospital also wrote a letter to the medical superintendent, demanding action under the Disaster Management Act. “The incident happened on Saturday morning while I was in the minor operation theatre. The woman had swelling in her thigh and her attendant, who was not wearing a mask, wanted me to examine her before others,” Dr Rahul Jain, the complainant, said. “He constantly kept pressuring me. I told him to wear a mask and wait for his turn,” he alleged.

Related News

The doctor alleged that the man entered the operation theatre and assaulted him. Jain claimed the man also threw a stool at him but he dodged it. “When the hospital staff tried to intervene, the woman started accusing me of behaving inappropriately with her. Even after the police came, he continued to threaten me. I have bruises all over my body,” he alleged.

The doctor said the woman’s allegations had caused him “immense mental stress”. Police said they received a complaint regarding the incident. “We have registered a case and are investigating the matter,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer north) Gaurav Sharma said.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Delhi hospital doctor claims patient her attendant assaulted him when asked to wear mask
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Prepare plan to run public movement to make people follow COVID protocols: Ashok Gehlot to officials
2How to disinfect N95 masks for reuse? Researchers find a new way!
3Coronavirus infections in Delhi rising faster than its health infra