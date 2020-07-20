  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain to resume work after recovering from COVID-19

Published: July 20, 2020 11:56 AM

The 55-year-old minister had been administered plasma therapy after which his condition improved. He was discharged from hospital on June 26.

The minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 17.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who has recovered from COVID-19, will resume work from Monday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said.

Jain will be resuming work after a month.

The minister had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on June 17. In his absence, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was looking after health and home departments, and PWD headed by Jain.

“Our Health Minister Satinder Jain has recovered. He will join work from today. He was always on the field visiting hospitals and meeting health workers and patients.

“He contracted corona. After one month, he joins back today. Welcome back Satinder and best wishes!.”Kejriwal tweeted.

The 55-year-old minister had been administered plasma therapy after which his condition improved. He was discharged from hospital on June 26.

