Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests COVID-19 negative, discharged from hospital

By: |
Published: June 26, 2020 6:30 PM

Jain was moved out of the ICU of the dedicated COVID-19 facility on June 22, two days after he was administered plasma therapy. 

The 55-year-old minister was shifted to the ICU of Max Hospital, Saket, on June 19 after his condition worsened.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain was on Friday discharged from the Max Hospital here after he tested negative for COVID-19, sources said.  Jain, who was administered plasma therapy, had tested positive for COVID-19 on June 17, a day after he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) with high-grade fever and a sudden drop in oxygen levels.

“He has tested negative for COVID-19 and has been discharged from hospital,” a source said. Jain was moved out of the ICU of the dedicated COVID-19 facility on June 22, two days after he was administered plasma therapy.

