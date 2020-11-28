  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus: How Delhi is getting ready for vaccination as race for Covid-19 vaccine reaches last lap

By: |
Updated: Nov 28, 2020 12:54 PM

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain assured Delhiites that the entire population can be vaccinated in a few weeks

coronavirus, covid-19, dekhi health minister, satyender jain, delhi covid 19 positivity rate, covid vaccine, vaccine storeage in delhi, delhi vaccine preparednessSatyebdar Jain informed that health facilities like polyclinic, mohalla clinics, and hospitals are being equipped to administer the Coronavirus vaccine. (File Photo)

As the nation patiently waits for the arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain assured Delhiites that the entire population can be vaccinated in a few weeks. Letting out information about Delhi’s preparedness for the vaccine, he further said there is adequate infrastructure for storage and administering of the vaccine dosages.

A three-storey building in the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has been chosen and made for the storage of Covid-19 vaccine once it arrives, according to a report by The Indian Express. The Health Minister further informed that health facilities like polyclinic, mohalla clinics, and hospitals are being equipped to administer the Coronavirus vaccine. More storage centres for the Covid-19 vaccine will be identified in the city, he added.

Related News

Jain said Delhi being the national capital should be given priority in terms of the distribution of the vaccine. Delhi is also the most affected city in terms of the rising number of cases and the spread of Covid-19 infection. Talking about Delhi’s management of the Covid situation, he said that the daily positivity rate has reduced since November 7 when the city recorded a positive rate at 15.26%. Delhi crosses the 8,000-mark of Covid-19 cases on November 8.

Sharing the latest data, Jain said the city has reported less than 7,000 cases a day for over a week now and the positivity rate has also dropped to 8.65% as of November 26. The positivity rate with RT-PCR test on November 25 is 15.84% and with Rapid Antigen Test is 2.61%.

Positivity rate implies the percentage of people who tested positive for a condition to the total number of tests done. The rate helps in finding out how fast the infection is spreading and what measures need to be taken to control its spread. The positivity rate of RT-PCR has reduced to half and of the rapid-antigen to one third, identified the minister. Up to 24,244 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours.

On November 27, Delhi reported news 5, 482 cases; with 98 fatalities, Covid-19 death toll in the city now stood at 8,909. Overall, the city so far has reported 5,56,744 Coronavirus cases with total 8,909 deaths linked to Covid-19 complications.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus How Delhi is getting ready for vaccination as race for Covid-19 vaccine reaches last lap
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 caseload in India climbs to over 93.5 lakh
2Covid Vaccine in India Live: PM Modi reviews progress in Ahmedabad, to visit Hyderabad, Pune soon
3Coronavirus vaccine: PM Modi reaches Ahmedabad to review coronavirus vaccine development