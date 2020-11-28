Coronavirus: How Delhi is getting ready for vaccination as race for Covid-19 vaccine reaches last lap

Satyebdar Jain informed that health facilities like polyclinic, mohalla clinics, and hospitals are being equipped to administer the Coronavirus vaccine. (File Photo)

As the nation patiently waits for the arrival of a Covid-19 vaccine, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain assured Delhiites that the entire population can be vaccinated in a few weeks. Letting out information about Delhi’s preparedness for the vaccine, he further said there is adequate infrastructure for storage and administering of the vaccine dosages.

A three-storey building in the premises of Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital has been chosen and made for the storage of Covid-19 vaccine once it arrives, according to a report by The Indian Express. The Health Minister further informed that health facilities like polyclinic, mohalla clinics, and hospitals are being equipped to administer the Coronavirus vaccine. More storage centres for the Covid-19 vaccine will be identified in the city, he added.

Jain said Delhi being the national capital should be given priority in terms of the distribution of the vaccine. Delhi is also the most affected city in terms of the rising number of cases and the spread of Covid-19 infection. Talking about Delhi’s management of the Covid situation, he said that the daily positivity rate has reduced since November 7 when the city recorded a positive rate at 15.26%. Delhi crosses the 8,000-mark of Covid-19 cases on November 8.

Sharing the latest data, Jain said the city has reported less than 7,000 cases a day for over a week now and the positivity rate has also dropped to 8.65% as of November 26. The positivity rate with RT-PCR test on November 25 is 15.84% and with Rapid Antigen Test is 2.61%.

Positivity rate implies the percentage of people who tested positive for a condition to the total number of tests done. The rate helps in finding out how fast the infection is spreading and what measures need to be taken to control its spread. The positivity rate of RT-PCR has reduced to half and of the rapid-antigen to one third, identified the minister. Up to 24,244 tests were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours.

On November 27, Delhi reported news 5, 482 cases; with 98 fatalities, Covid-19 death toll in the city now stood at 8,909. Overall, the city so far has reported 5,56,744 Coronavirus cases with total 8,909 deaths linked to Covid-19 complications.