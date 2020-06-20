  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain administered plasma therapy, condition stable

Published: June 20, 2020 1:13 PM

Jain was shifted to the ICU of Max hospital here from a city government facility after his condition had deteriorated.

satyendar jain, coronavirus in India, coronavirus in Delhi, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus, COVID-19, plasma therapy, satyendar jain plasma therapy, satyendar jain coronavirus, satyendar jain conditionHe had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday. (File image: IE)

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain, who is admitted in ICU of a private COVID-19 hospital, was on Saturday administered plasma therapy and his condition is now stable, sources said.

The condition of the 55-year-old minister is improving and he is being monitored by doctors, they said.

“Delhi minister Satyendar Jain has been administered plasma therapy. His condition is now stable,” a source said.

Doctors at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH), where he was earlier admitted, on Thursday said he had been diagnosed with pneumonia and his oxygen saturation level had also dipped, prompting hospital authorities to shift him to an intensive care unit.

He had tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to RGSSH after running high-grade fever and suffering sudden drop in oxygen levels.

