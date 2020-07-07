Delhi, Noida, Gurugram coronavirus updates: COVID-19 cases increase in Noida, Gurgaon

Delhi, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Noida coronavirus cases updates, news: Meanwhile, with the surge in coronavirus cases taking a dip, many hotels are delinked from hospitals. (Reuters image)

Delhi, Gurugram (Gurgaon), Noida coronavirus cases updates, news: Coronavirus cases in Delhi have surpassed 1 lakh-mark, the second state do so in India after Maharashtra. Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases in Noida are racing towards 3,000-mark. In Gurugram (Gurgaon), coronavirus cases tally is nearing 6,000-mark. However, in relief the daily coronavirus in the national capital has taken a dip with 1,379 new COVID-19 cases reported on July 6. Delhi has reported 48 deaths in the last 24 hours. The death toll in national capital stands at 3,115 and total cases are 1,00,823, Delhi health department bulletin said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said that the state government has been making all efforts to increase ICU bed capacity for coronavirus positive patients. CM Kejriwal has said that hospitals treating Coronavirus patients must counsel them before discharging them. He said that in this way patients can be encouraged to donate plasma. CM Kejriwal has also talked to recovered COVID19 patients and asked them to donate plasma at India’s plasma bank started at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS) Hospital.

Meanwhile, with the surge in coronavirus cases taking a dip, many hotels are delinked from hospitals. The South West Delhi district administration has delinked Hotel Piccadilly, Taj Vivanta, and Hotel Pride Plaza. These were attached to hospitals in the area on June 14 citing that the number of patients sent to the hotels was very low.

Only one hotel, Welcome Hotel, with a capacity of 300 beds is now linked to the four hospitals. These are Aakash Healthcare Super Speciality Hospital, Venkateshwara Hospital, Mata Channan Devi Hospital and Manipal Hospital.