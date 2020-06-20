  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi govt to oppose LG order to scrap home isolation in DDMA meet, says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia

By: |
Published: June 20, 2020 1:42 PM

Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDMA, on Friday ordered a five-day institutional quarantine for all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms in place of home isolation.

home isolation order Delhi, LG Anil Baijal, delhi government vs LG, Manish Sisodia, arvind kejriwal, DDMA meeting, home isolation order scrapped, coronavirus, coronavirus pandemic, coronavirus in Delhi, coronavirus in IndiaManish Sisodia said the order is against the guidelines of ICMR.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the Delhi government will oppose the Lt Governor’s order to “scrap” home isolation, in DDMA meeting, minutes before the meeting was scheduled to begin at 12 noon on Saturday.

Catch live updates on coronavirus here

Related News

He said the order is against the guidelines of ICMR and will create “chaos” in Delhi.

“Today Delhi State Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting is at 12 noon. We will oppose LG’s order to scrap home isolation, and demand changing it. This order to terminate home isolation is against ICMR guidelines and it will create chaos in Delhi,” Sisodia said in a tweet.

Lt Governor Anil Baijal, who is also the chairman of DDMA, on Friday ordered a five-day institutional quarantine for all asymptomatic COVID-19 patients or those with mild symptoms in place of home isolation. He also ordered that after the five-day institutional-quarantine asymptomatic patients will be sent for home isolation.

The Delhi government opposed the order, saying it was “arbitrary” and will burden its already stretched healthcare system.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Delhi govt to oppose LG order to scrap home isolation in DDMA meet says Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain administered plasma therapy, condition stable
2China reports 34 new coronavirus cases; submits virus genome sequence to WHO
3UNGA President underscores importance of yoga as people deal with increased anxiety due to COVID-19