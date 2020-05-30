Delhi Govt takes over 5 hotels for Covid wards

As on Friday afternoon, the total Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi stood at 17,386, which included the 1,106 cases reported on Thursday.

With a rise in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, the Delhi government on Friday took over five hotels, including Crowne Plaza in Okhla phase-I, and Surya in New Friends Colony to be converted into hospitals for treating coronavirus (Covid-19) positive patients.

As on Friday afternoon, the total Covid-19 positive cases in Delhi stood at 17,386, which included the 1,106 cases reported on Thursday. Of the total, 7,846 people have recovered and 398 succumbed to the virus.

The state government has directed selected five hospitals to take over the hotels and convert them into extended Covid-19 hospital. The medical services in these five hotel-turned-hospitals shall be provided by the attached identified Covid private hospital.

The five hospitals are Batra hospital, Indraprastha Apollo, BL Kapur Memorial, Sir Ganga Ram and Max smart super speciality. Besides, the two hotels mentioned earlier, the other three are hotel Siddharth, hotel Jivitesh and Sheraton hotel.

“The attached private hospital shall admit Covid-19 positive patients in their extended Covid hospital as per the patient’s medical condition and in case condition of such patients turns severe at any point of time during their stay in the hotel, he/she shall be transferred/admitted in the attached private hospital at its schedule rates,” the state government order said.

The hotel shall provide regular hotel services including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for patients at the price not greater than Rs 5,000 for five-star hotels and Rs 4,000 for four/three star hotels per day per person. The linked hospital shall be paid up to Rs 5,000-per patient per day for their medical services, it added.