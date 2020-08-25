Delhi govt launches new app; Hospital OPD slots will be linked to the app

With fixed appointments, there will be no crowding and it will ensure social distancing.

In the wake of the novel Coronavirus outbreak, the Delhi government is taking steps to ensure that there is no crowding in hospitals for those who want to access the OPD. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal launched a mobile application and web-based online OPD registration and appointment system. The app has been introduced for the Dada Dev maternity hospital via a video-conference on Monday. According to a report by The Indian Express, Kejriwal said that the features of the mobile app will also be merged with the Delhi government’s Hospital Management Information System (HMIS), which is set to be launched within a year.

With the app, the government highlighted that women patients will not have to wait in long queues as they can now simply register and book doctors’ appointments. With fixed appointments, there will be no crowding and it will ensure social distancing at a time when the country is already reeling under the pressure from Coronavirus pandemic. Further, the CM added that bed capacity at the hospital has been increased from 106 to 281. According to him, it is not right to treat two-three women on a single bed. With the expansion of hospitals beds in the national capital, the problem can be resolved. The report said that the hospital, on an average, helps with around 10,000 deliveries in a year.

The report citing Kejriwal underlined that implementation of HMIS will help in digitising all government health facilities along with creating facilities for patients. With the help of the new system, patients will easily be able to book appointments, check availability with doctors among others via a centralised call center. They can also get online appointments, order medicines, and telemedicine.

The introduction of HMIS was announced back in 2018, where emphasis was on development of a modern system of international standards which will focus on integrating all city government hospitals, polyclinics, as well as mohalla clinics.