Delhi govt launches mass awareness campaign against dengue; check details

Amid the ongoing battle against the COVID-19 outbreak and monsoons, the fear of dengue has set in. The Delhi government will once again launch a mass awareness campaign “10 hafte 10 baje 10 din” aimed at preventing dengue as well as other vector-borne diseases. The campaign was first launched in 2019. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal urged people to inspect their residences for stagnant water that can turn into a breeding ground for mosquitoes causing dengue. In a recent tweet by Kejriwal, the CM said that last year 2 crore people together fought against diseases like dengue; he invited people to fight this year as well.

It is to be noted that in 2019, as many as 2,036 cases of dengue and two related deaths were reported in the city, according to a statement released by the Delhi government. The campaign will run on every Sunday for the next 10 weeks, where any place with stagnant water will be cleaned in order to prevent breeding to mosquitoes–key reasons for diseases like malaria, dengue, and chikungunya. “At 10 am, I will check my house for if the water is collected anywhere, you should check yours too. This time as well, we have to fight dengue together,” read Kejriwal’s tweet.

Primarily, the fight against vector-borne diseases is taken forward by the domestic breeding checkers (DBCs) by the civic bodies. DBCs are deployed every year to keep a tap on such diseases in the city. This year, they have also been asked to help prevent the Coronavirus transmission via disinfection drives and keeping a check on people under home isolation.

A report by The Indian Express, citing Delhi government’s statement, said that in the second week of the campaign, do’s and don’ts for dengue prevention will be shared by doctors. Kejriwal during the launch of the campaign for the first time had said that people should take care of their houses and ask 10 other relatives/ friends to keep their surroundings in check too.