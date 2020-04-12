Delhi govt identifies one more COVID-19 hotspot; total now 34

On Saturday, areas in Rajouri, Jahangirpuri and Deoli Extension were identified as hotspots.

The Delhi government on Sunday identified Mahavir Enclave area in southwest Delhi as COVID-19 hotspot and ordered its sealing, taking the total number of such zones in the city to 34, an official said. He said an order has been issued and the Delhi government’s ‘Operation SHIELD’ will come into force. “An order has been issued to seal street number 5 and 5A, H-2 Block, Bengali Colony in Mahavir Enclave,” the official said.

On Saturday, areas in Rajouri, Jahangirpuri and Deoli Extension were identified as hotspots. ‘Operation SHIELD’ has been successful in containing the spread of COVID-19 in Dilshad Garden area, which was one of the hotspots of the deadly virus. Recently, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain had said the hard work of the health officials and the successful implementation of ‘Operation SHIELD’ has made Dilshad Garden a coronavirus-free area. No new cases were reported from Dilshad Garden in the last 10 days, the government had said. On Saturday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the national capital climbed to 1,069, with 166 fresh cases and five deaths being reported in a day.