Delhi govt directs mohalla clinics to begin COVID tests

Mohalla clinics in the city have been instructed to start COVID-19 testing with immediate effect as part of the Delhi government’s strategy to ramp up testing amid a surge in coronavirus cases here.

According to an order issued on September 10 by Dr Shalley Kamra, state nodal officer of the Aam Aadmi Mohalla Clinic (AAMC), tests will happen on all working days between 2 pm and 5 pm.

There are nearly 450 mohalla clinics in the national capital.

“In order to augment the COVID testing drive, it has been decided to initiate COVID testing at all AAMCs from 2pm to 5pm on all working days with immediate effect. All CDMO-cum-mission directors are requested to ensure that AAMC-empanelled staff is trained for the testing procedure,” the order said.

It said testing will happen as per the Delhi government’s protocol, and the guidelines shall be shared by the chief district medical officers (CDMOs) with the AAMC staff. All tests done shall be updated on the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) portal, it added.

The order also said the required logistic support for conducting the tests shall be provided by the CDMO-cum-Mission Directors, including PPEs, testing kits and management support.

It requested that AAMCs conducting COVID tests be sanitised at the end of each day.

According to a government official, tests will be free of cost. All patients will be tested using the rapid antigen method, and if results come out as negative, they will again be tested using the RT-PCR technique.

Delhi recorded 4,308 fresh coronavirus cases on Thursday, the highest single-day spike so far, while a record 58,340 tests were conducted in a span of 24 hours, authorities said.

The Delhi government has significantly ramped up testing in the last few days. Barring August 31, when over 14,000 tests were conducted and 1,358 fresh cases reported, since Sunday, daily cases count has been recorded in excess of 2,000.

The number of tests conducted and corresponding fresh cases reported from August 30-September 9 in that order are: 14,389 (1,358); 20,437 (2,024); 24,198 (2,312); 28,835 (2,509); 32,834 (2,737); 36,219 (2,914) 38,895 (2,973), 36,046 (3,256); 22,954 (2,077); 45,797 (3,609); 54,517 (4,039).