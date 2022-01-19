  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi govt deploys nodal officers to monitor Covid patient care, vaccination at private facilities

“The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals to monitor management of Covid -19 patients along with monitoring of Covid vaccination,” read an order issued by the health department on Tuesday.

Written by PTI
covid 19 hospitals
The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent. (File photo: IE)

The Delhi government deployed senior nursing officers from public hospitals as nodal officers to monitor the management of Covid patients and vaccination at private facilities. Government hospitals have also been asked to find suitable replacement for retired and transferred nursing personnel.

“The competent authority is pleased to deploy senior nursing officers as nodal officers in various private health care facilities from Delhi government hospitals to monitor management of Covid -19 patients along with monitoring of Covid vaccination,” read an order issued by the health department on Tuesday.

Delhi on Tuesday logged 11,684 fresh COVID-19 cases and 38 more deaths due to the viral disease, while the positivity rate declined to 22.47 per cent, according to a bulletin issued by the health department.

The national capital had reported 12,527 fresh Covid cases and 24 deaths due to the disease on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 27.99 per cent. A total of 2,730 patients are admitted to hospitals, including 139 on ventilator.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express Telegram Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.