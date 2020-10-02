Delhi govt asks officials to draw intensive COVID campaign for festivals, winters

The action plan is to be submitted by Saturday, he said.

The Delhi government has directed its departments and various agencies to come up with an intensive action plan against COVID-19 in view of the upcoming festive season and winters.

The chief secretary of Delhi has issued directions to all the departments, corporations and autonomous bodies, said P K Gupta, the principal secretary of the Directorate of Information and Publicity (DIP) in a circular issued on Thursday.

The cabinet secretary of the central government had called a video conference meeting on Thursday regarding launching of the intensive and focused COVID-19 campaign by all state governments during the festive and winter season.

The cabinet secretary and secretaries of different ministries also highlighted key points which are to be covered in the campaign.