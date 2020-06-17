Delhi government orders conversion of Taj Mansingh hotel into Covid care hospital

“The hospital may accommodate their doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff at their own expense after deciding the rates mutually (with the hotel),” the order said. (Representative image)

The Delhi government on Tuesday passed an order directing the Taj Mansingh hotel to be converted into a hospital for treating Covid-19-positive patients. The 5-star hotel, located in the Lutyens’ zone, would be attached to Sir Ganga Ram Hospital.

In the order, the Delhi government said that it has decided to requisition rooms in various hotels of Delhi and link them with the nearest hospital to accommodate more number of Covid-19 patients.

According to the order, Taj Mansingh would be responsible for biomedical waste disposal, room services, housekeeping, disinfection and food for patients. Sir Ganga Ram hospital would be responsible for ambulance services, taking care of staff shortage, etc.

“The hospital may accommodate their doctors, nurses and other paramedical staff at their own expense after deciding the rates mutually (with the hotel),” the order said.

The hotel shall provide regular services including rooms, housekeeping, disinfection and food for patients at a price not more than Rs 5,000 per day per person. The attachment of Taj Mansigh is in line with the state government’s decision on May 29 to attach five luxury hotels, including Surya and Crowne Plaza, to be converted into Covid-19 care centres.

Earlier this month, Surya and Crowne Plaza moved the Delhi High Court against the government’s May 29 order, but the court after seeking views from a two-member committee of AIIMS director Randeep Gularia and Niti Aayog member VK Paul, directed hotels to start the conversion process.

On May 29, the Delhi government asked hotels Sheraton at Saket, Crown Plaza at Okhla Phase-I, Surya at New Friends Colony, Siddharth at Rajendra Place, and Jivitesh at Pusa Road, to be converted into Covid-19 hospitals. They are to be attached to hospitals — Batra hospital, Indraprastha Apollo, BL Kapur Memorial, Sir Ganga Ram and Max Smart Super Speciality.