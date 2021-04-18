  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi facing shortage of medical oxygen, Centre urged to increase its supply: Sisodia

By: |
April 18, 2021 12:55 PM

"The quota of oxygen allocated to Delhi is turning out to be very less due to the increased consumption which is much more than the average," Sisodia

delhi covid cases, delhi coronavirus, delhi oxygen quotoa, oxygen supply to covid patients in delhi, manish sisodia appeal to centre, delhi covid situationSisodia said several hospitals have informed that their stock of medical oxygen will be over soon.

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said Delhi has been facing a shortage of medical oxygen and the city government has requested the Centre to immediately increase its supply to the national capital.

“The quota of oxygen allocated to Delhi is turning out to be very less due to the increased consumption which is much more than the average,” Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, tweeted. He said several hospitals have informed that their stock of medical oxygen will be over soon.

Related News

“The Delhi government has demanded that the Centre increase the city’s quota of oxygen immediately,” Sisodia said in another tweet in Hindi.

Delhi recorded 24,375 Coronavirus cases on Saturday, the highest single-day spike since the pandemic began ravaging countries, and a record number of 167 deaths.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had Saturday said that the capital was facing a “very serious” situation amid shortage of crucial drugs and oxygen.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Delhi facing shortage of medical oxygen Centre urged to increase its supply Sisodia
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Young survivors of Coronavirus can get reinfected with Coronavirus for second time: Lancet study
2COVID-19: India records highest single-day rise of 2,61,500 cases, 1,501 deaths
3Covid-19 Lockdown Live Updates: Less than 100 ICU beds left in Delhi, positivity rate tops 30%, says Kejriwal