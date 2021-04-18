Delhi facing shortage of medical oxygen, Centre urged to increase its supply: Sisodia

"The quota of oxygen allocated to Delhi is turning out to be very less due to the increased consumption which is much more than the average," Sisodia
Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Sunday said Delhi has been facing a shortage of medical oxygen and the city government has requested the Centre to immediately increase its supply to the national capital.
“The quota of oxygen allocated to Delhi is turning out to be very less due to the increased consumption which is much more than the average,” Sisodia, who is also the nodal minister for COVID-19 management in Delhi, tweeted. He said several hospitals have informed that their stock of medical oxygen will be over soon.