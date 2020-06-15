Delhi: Dial to get three choices! AIIMS sets up 24×7 COVID-19 helpline number; details

This will enable minor hospitals and clinics also to take the latest information pertaining to COVID-19.

New Delhi: AIIMS sets up a 24×7 helpline! You can book OPD, get help from volunteers and best of all, doctors managing COVID-19 can reach out to senior consultants 24×7. This would also pave the way for seamless COVID-19 communication and updates with many of the small hospitals and clinics across the country! On behalf of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi has decided to run a COVID-19 National Teleconsultation Centre (CoNTeC) that will help doctors as well as public to deal with the novel Coronavirus in India.

The move came after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) gave directions to AIIMS and set up a 24×7 helpline centre for those who want to consult the facility. “CoNTeC is catering to all doctors, from anywhere in India, who want to consult AIIMS faculty for the management of COVID-19 patients,” AIIMS said in a statement. This will enable minor hospitals and clinics also to take the latest information pertaining to COVID-19 and ensure the best practices are communicated in an effective manner and thereafter, implemented properly.

The statement further said that calls coming from doctors are first taken by the Patient Care Managers that are only duty all day and night at the CoNTeC in AIIMS Guest House. They will later be connected to the faculty members who are also present 24×7 to help doctors deal with COVID-19 patients and give them consultations.

What happens when you call the AIIMS COVID-19 helpline?

On contacting the helpline number (9115444155), it first asks for the doctors from Delhi and others can proceed by selecting another option. The helpline is also extended to the general public who wish to consult AIIMS for any problem. On dialing the number, users are asked if they are already under treatment from AIIMS or are new and looking for a consultation. MHA has said that people across the country can make OPD appointments from this contact number or can talk to volunteers. It is to note that since the lockdown was announced, OPD at AIIMS remained closed and the hospital only took patients with serious cases, emergencies and Coronavirus impacted.

A dedicated helpline has been created for #Delhi public as well as doctors on CoNTeC-AIIMS Helpline facility

???? 9115444155 Dial to get 3 choices 1️⃣Book OPD appointment 2️⃣Seek help from volunteers 3️⃣Doctors involved in #COVID19 management can talk to Senior Consultants 24×7 pic.twitter.com/D99Af1PzlD — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) June 14, 2020

Meanwhile, the number of Coronavirus cases have been rising significantly in New Delhi. Union Minister Amit Shah also held a meeting with Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and some other senior officials to discuss a series of steps that can be taken to boost Delhi’s health infrastructure. The Health Ministry has also asked three teams of four doctors each from AIIMS Delhi, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) health ministry and Delhi’s MCD officials to inspect facilities that are dedicated for COVID-19. Currently in Delhi, the number of positive COVID-19 cases have crossed 41,000.