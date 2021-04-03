  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia gets COVID vaccine shot

April 3, 2021 7:46 PM

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took the coronavirus vaccine jab at the Maulana Azad Medical College here on Saturday and requested the Centre to start the inoculation of people under the age of 45 years.

Manish SisodiaSisodia, who along with his spouse received the first dose of Covaxin, thanked doctors and scientists in a tweet.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took the coronavirus vaccine jab at the Maulana Azad Medical College here on Saturday and requested the Centre to start the inoculation of people under the age of 45 years. He also said mass vaccination is key to defeat COVID-19. “We aim to vaccinate all the citizens of Delhi by May 3-4, once the Delhi government receives a good number of COVID-19 vaccine doses from the central government,” Sisodia said in a statement.

“I request the Government of India to increase the supply of COVID-19 vaccines in Delhi and begin the vaccination drive for citizens below the age of 45, if we want to stop the spread of the virus,” he added. The only way to fight and overcome the virus is by vaccinating people of all ages, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said. Sisodia, who along with his spouse received the first dose of Covaxin, thanked doctors and scientists in a tweet.

“Got vaccinated with my family today @HospitalLok! Thankful to our brilliant scientists, medical teams & everyone who worked tirelessly for making vaccines for us. Centre Govt should provide vaccine for all without age restrictions. Let’s fight #Covid together!” he said. Presently, people aged 45 years and above are being administered the COVID-19 vaccines in the country.

“The only way to swiftly break the chain of the COVID-19 virus is to vaccinate people of all ages. Mass vaccination, and not full-lockdown, is the way to defeat this deadly virus,” Sisodia said. He also appealed to the Delhiites aged 45 years and above to get vaccinated, saying it is the only way to fight the virus. Last month, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took the jab, along with his parents, at the government-run LNJP hospital.

