Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia administered plasma therapy treatment at Max hospital

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia who has been admitted at a private hospital after contracting Coronavirus, has been administered with the plasma therapy treatment, news agency ANI reported. Sisodia who is suffering from Coronavirus as well as Dengue infection was administered the plasma therapy treatment at the city’s Max hospital, ANI quoted the office of the Deputy Chief Minister. Sisodia who had contracted Coronavirus on September 14 had been under self quarantine at his residence but was later admitted into the Lok Nayak Jayaprakash hospital in the city.

After his condition deteriorated due to the dual infection of Dengue and Coronavirus, he was shifted to the Max hospital on Thursday. Earlier, the office of the Delhi Deputy Chief Minister had told news agency PTI that the condition of Sisodia had considerably improved since his admission at the Max hospital.