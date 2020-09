Sisodia added that he wasn't facing any problem per se, and his fever has subsided too, but he has kept himself under quarantine as a precaution.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tweeted on Monday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has isolated himself.

In the tweet, Sisodia said that he undertook a test for Covid-19 after suffering from mild fever and the result showed that he had contracted the virus.

He further added that he wasn’t facing any problem per se, and his fever has subsided too, but he has kept himself under quarantine as a precaution.

हल्का बुख़ार होने के बाद आज कोरोना टेस्ट क़राया था जिसकी रिपोर्ट पोज़िटिव आई है. मैंने स्वयं को एकांतवास में रख लिया है.

फ़िलहाल बुख़ार या अन्य कोई परेशानी नहीं है मैं पूरी तरह ठीक हूँ. आप सब की दुआओं से जल्द ही पूर्ण स्वस्थ होकर काम पर लौटूँगा. — Manish Sisodia (@msisodia) September 14, 2020

PTI reported that Sisodia skipped the one-day session of the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

More details awaited.