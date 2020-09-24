Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia diagnosed with dengue

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia tested positive for COVID-19 on September 14.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia was diagnosed with dengue on Thursday, a day after he was hospitalised due to COVID-19, sources said here.

They said the deputy CM’s platelet count has also dropped.

Sisodia was admitted to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital here on Wednesday from being under home-isolation after he had contracted the infection.

