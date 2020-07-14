  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi COVID tests figures revised down to 6,92,845: Bulletin

Updated: Jul 14, 2020 9:15 AM

On Sunday, the cumulative tests figures were 7,89,853, according to the bulletin issued a day earlier.

Delhi COVID tests, covid 19 tests, covid 19 cases in india, ICMR, covid 19 cases in delhi, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe number of tests has been revised down by a margin of over 97,008. (Photo source: IE)

The total number of COVID-19 tests conducted till date in the national capital has been revised down from 7,89,853 to 6,92,845, according to data shared in the Delhi health bulletin on Monday. On Sunday, the cumulative tests figures were 7,89,853, according to the bulletin issued a day earlier.

However, the latest bulletin by the Delhi health department mentioned that the cumulative tests figures are now 6,92,845, “as per the reconciled data of ICMR for Delhi”.

The number of tests has been revised down by a margin of over 97,008. Heath department officials could not be immediately reached for more details. The total number of tests done on Monday stood at 12,171, the lowest so far on a day.

The number of rapid-antigen tests conducted on Monday stood at 8,311 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 3,860, according to the bulletin. The number of tests done per million, as on Monday, was 36,465, it said.

The Delhi government has been saying that it has been going aggressive on the testing front to detect cases, particularly in containment zones. On Monday, the number of containment zones stood at 658.

