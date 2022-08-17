Covid-19 in Delhi: Manish Sisodia blames caseload to surge to low booster-dose coverage

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia blamed the spike in Delhi’s Covid-19 cases on low booster-dose coverage in the National Capital. The Aam Aadmi Party leader said people who had taken the booster dose were safer from the coronavirus.

On Tuesday, Sisodia met with senior Health Department officers and district magistrates on measures to step up the booster-dose coverage. Chief Secretary Naresh Kumar directed the district magistrates to conduct ground visits and set up vaccination camps in crowded places such as malls, markets, and Metro stations.

Sisodia said around 90% of the patients admitted to hospitals had not taken the precautionary dose.

Delhi has witnessed a steep rise in cases and positivity rate over three weeks. On Tuesday, the National Capital reported 917 positive cases from only 4,775 tests — at a positivity rate of 19.2%. According to Delhi government data, only 23 lakh of the 1.5 crore eligible adults have taken the booster dose, while the second-dose coverage was 1.54 crore.

On Tuesday, the Delhi government in a statement said the infection rate was lower in people who had taken the vaccine’s precautionary dose.

The Delhi government’s health bulletin said 588 of the 9,416 beds set aside for Covid-19 patients were occupied at present. Of these, 25 are occupied by those suspected of having Covid-19. Of the remaining, 202 have been admitted to ICUs, 205 are on oxygen support, and 22 on ventilator support. Delhi’s total active cases stands at 6,867.

“People are showing carelessness, and it has been seen that many are not taking precautionary doses. But the number of patients admitted to hospitals shows that those who have taken precautionary doses are safer,” Sisodia said.

“Around 90% of Covid patients admitted to hospitals are those who have taken only two doses of the vaccine…Only 10% of patients got infected after the third dose…Wearing a mask while going out of the house can prevent most cases… An appeal has been made to senior citizens to get vaccinated as soon as possible.”