Delhi Covid cases: Nearly 48 pc rise in home isolation cases of Covid in last one week

Amid an uptick in daily cases of COVID-19 in Delhi and the positivity rate going beyond two per cent, there has been a rise of nearly 48 percent in the number of home isolation cases here in the last one week, according to official data.

On Thursday, the number of home isolation cases stood at 574 while 325 new coronavirus cases were recorded with a positivity rate of 2.39 per cent. The daily cases have been on the rise in the last few days while the positivity rate here has been registered in excess of one per cent since April 4 when it had stood at 1.34 per cent.

As the Covid positivity rate in the national capital has jumped from 0.57 per cent on April 1 to 2.39 per cent on April 14, the number of home isolation cases has shown an upward trend in the last one week.

On April 8, the city had reported 146 cases with a positivity rate of 1.39 per cent and 388 patients were under home isolation, according to the data shared by city health department authorities.

The count of home isolation cases has steadily increased in this period, rising to 574 on April 14.The corresponding figures on April 11 was 447 and on April 13 it had stood at 504. There has been a rise of nearly 48 per cent in the home isolation cases in the last one week.

Doctors on Tuesday had said that it was “not a panic situation” as the count of daily cases was still low, but had cautioned against dropping the guard. Many doctors had also said that very few people are going for a Covid test after onset of symptoms and people are now preferring to recuperate at home.

But with a rise in the positvity rate, there is a parallel increase in the number of home isolation cases too. Delhi’s COVID-19 tally and the death toll due to the disease had stood at 18,67,206 and 26,158 respectively on Thursday, according to official data.

On Monday, the positivity rate had stood at 2.7 per cent, the highest in two months. It was 2.87 per cent on February 5. The number of daily Covid cases in Delhi had touched a record high of 28,867 on January 13, during the third wave of the pandemic.

The city had recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 per cent on January 14, the highest during the third wave of the pandemic, which was largely driven by the highly transmissible Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The number of home isolation cases on February 1 had stood at 12,312. By late February, the number of patients under home isolation here had gradually fallen.

On February 24, the home isolation cases count had stood at 1,559, registering a steep fall in the figures. It subsequently fell further, only to record a rise again in April.