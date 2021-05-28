Delhi COVID-19 vaccination: Highest inoculation done in Northwest district

As many as 11.87 lakh people have received both the doses. At least one dose has been administered to 23.71 lakh males and 17.24 lakh females in the city.

Northwest Delhi has administered 6.34 lakh vaccine doses, the maximum by any district in Delhi so far, while only 3.15 lakh people have got jabs in the northeast region, according to government data.

According to data shared with the Centre, 52.84 lakh doses have been administered in Delhi since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Of this, 36.79 lakh were Covishield doses and 16.04 were Covaxin jabs. The maximum number of 1.41 lakh people were vaccinated on May 10.

Authorities in the Northwest district have administered 6.34 lakh doses till Friday afternoon, the highest in the city so far.

In West Delhi district, 6.29 lakh jabs have been given. The number of doses administered stands at 5.74 lakh in Central Delhi, 5.55 lakh in South Delhi and 5.37 lakh in Southwest district, according to government data.

Southeast Delhi has administered 4.84 lakh doses so far. The figure is 4.68 lakh in New Delhi, 3.74 lakh in North Delhi, 3.73 lakh in Shahdara, 3.34 in East Delhi and 3.15 lakh in Northeast Delhi.

A government official said the number of doses administered in districts also depends on the number of inoculation centres and eligible population.

“Then, there are some districts which have more rural areas than others. In such places, people faced problems in registration for vaccines in initial phases,” he said.

Delhi has so far received 47.44 lakh doses from the Centre for those aged above 45, and healthcare and frontline workers.

Till now, 8.17 lakh doses have been procured directly from the manufacturers for the 18-44 age group.

The Delhi government had suspended the inoculation exercise for the 18-44 age group on May 22 due to shortage of vaccines. The city is likely to get around 4 lakh more doses for this category from the manufacturers in June.