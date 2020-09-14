Delhi COVID-19 update: Active cases up by 38% in one week; details

On Sunday, 4,235 new cases surfaced in Delhi whereas 29 deaths were reported.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have increased significantly in the last one week. The National Capital has witnessed a surge in active cases and according to a report by The Indian Express, the active cases have gone up by 38 per cent in one week. This is due to an uptick in COVID-19 case toll on a daily basis as the city has been recording more than 4,000 new Coronavirus cases for the last five days. Active cases point out the number of people who are currently infected with the viral infection. On September 6, the state had reported 20,909 active cases which further increased to 28,812 by September 13.

On this, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said the time for lockdown has gone, implying that the state government is not planning to impose any kind of lockdown restrictions. According to him, the city has experienced lockdown and the most effective way to curb the transmission of the novel Coronavirus is by wearing masks. By wearing masks, the transmission of viral infection can be avoided to a great extent. People also need to adhere to social distancing measures, he said.

It is to note that on Sunday, 4,235 new cases surfaced in Delhi whereas 29 deaths were reported. This has taken the total toll of cases to 2,18,304 and the death toll to 4,744. According to the report, 56,656 tests for Coronavirus were conducted in the city in the last 24 hours. This also pushed the daily positivity rate of 7.48 per cent. With more infected cases coming up, there is an increase in hospital admissions as well as in the people who are under home quarantine. The report highlighted that hospital admissions have gone up by 27 per cent and home isolation cases, on the other hand, have increased by 45 per cent.

Meanwhile, as the number of cases have spiked in Delhi, the state government has directed government hospitals to increase ICU beds capacity. 33 private hospitals have also been asked to reserve 80 per cent of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients.