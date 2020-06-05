Delhi COVID-19 testing last week: Every fourth sample found positive; officials blame laxity in people’s behaviour

Many officials during a meeting with the Union Health Minister complained that they have witnessed some laxity in the attitude of people.

Spanning last week, Delhi’s COVID-19 testing related data shows that every fourth sample is positive, IE report indicates! It is no shocker that the number of positive Coronavirus cases has been escalating in the national capital for the last 15 days. The number has increased so much so that IE report states that every fourth sample that goes in the lab is tested positive for COVID-19 infection. The National Capital, last week has reported, a positive testing rate of 2,018 tests per million population turned out to be 25.7 per cent, the IE reported. According to the report, in Delhi’s north-east and south-east districts, the testing was lower than the complete city average and the positive rate was as high as 38 per cent. This can be concluded as two positive tests out of every five tested samples in these two areas of Delhi, the report said.

It highlighted that many officials during a meeting with the UnionHealth Minister complained that they have witnessed some laxity in the attitude of people ever since the process of unlocking had begun which has contributed to increase in transmission. One even said that people are behaving as if there was no Coronavirus outbreak. Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Health Minister, according to the report stressed that the increasing rate of transmission and a high fatality rate in Delhi is becoming a serious issue and the state has been asked to ramp up the testing along with aggressive surveillance, contact tracing as well as stringent containment measures.

Another cause of worry is transmission of Coronavirus infection among healthcare workers. The Union Health Minister has asked to probe the issues, indicating poor prevention control practises, as a priority. The report citing data released by the Health Department has shown that the positivity in COVID-19 rates have increased from 17 per cent to 37.7 per cent on May 31 within 10 days. Delhi, on an average, has reported more than 23,000 positive cases among 2,30,145 tests as of June 3.

The current statistics show that the number of Coronavirus positive cases has reached 25,004. The IE report further said that the increase in Delhi is in line with “national steepening of the curve.”