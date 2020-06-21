COVID-19 treatment cost capped in Delhi! Your medical bill set to change after price cap, here’s how; details

The ICU charges are exclusive of the charges incurred for the PPE usage.

COVID-19: MHA caps COVID-19 treatment charges in the national capital region’s private hospitals! After an all-party meeting involving all stakeholders on the issue of the coronavirus crisis in the national capital, the Union Home Ministry has brought in relief for people at risk of infection, IE reported. The MHA has capped the treatment cost for the coronavirus infection in state’s private hospitals. The decision was based on suggestions from the NITI Aayog Committee, Dr. V K Paul, together with representatives of the Delhi Government and Dr. Randeep Guleria, Director of the AIIMS.

COVID-19 treatment cost in Delhi: What changes to expect in private hospitals?

The Committee has set charges for insulation beds and ICU services in the private hospitals in Delhi. The increased cost of care would require PPE costs, which will play a crucial role in contributing to the medical bill. According to the new recommendations reported by IE, the hospital will now charge Rs 8,000-Rs 10,000 per day for an insulation bed, Rs 13,000-15,000 for an ICU without fan support, and Rs 15,000-18,000 for an ICU with a ventilator.

Private hospitals in the state until now have charged Rs 24,000-25,000 for an insulation pad while an ICU without a ventilator has cost patients Rs 34,000-43,000 and an ICU with the service of ventilator has cost Rs 44,000-54,000 to a patient. Notably, the ICU charges are exclusive of the charges incurred for the PPE usage.

COVID-19 treatment cost: Duration of patient’s hospitalisation

In order to prevent the situation of patients overstaying in a hospital and leading to putting more pressure on already under-stressed healthcare systems in the state, the committee has also set a timeline on the duration of patients’ hospitalisation in the state.

The period of hospitalisation varies with the severity of the disease and patients with moderate symptoms usually stay between 7-10 days, while one with severe symptoms may end up staying for up to one month. Capping of treatment costs at private hospitals will reduce the burden on people from Rs 1,68,000 – 1,75,000 to Rs 56,000 – Rs 70,000 for a period of one week in hospitalisation.

Private hospitals’ stand on Coronavirus treatment charges

However, there’s a catch and private hospitals can still charge more by increasing the fees paid for the medical practitioners, testing costs, and laboratory services costs. Private hospitals have maintained the position that the fees suggested by the committee are not in line with the recommendations given to the experts by them and they are waiting for clear instructions to grasp the new charges.