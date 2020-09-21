Delhi: COVID-19 related deaths increase but fatality rate declines; here’s how

Currently, Delhi’s fatality rate is recorded at 2.04 per cent.

COVID-19 cases in Delhi have been fluctuating ever since the pandemic broke out. Recently, the number of infected cases have been surging and so is the death toll. Till June, the National Capital recorded around 100 deaths for a few weeks but this number escalated quickly. During the first half of August, Delhi witnessed 14 deaths per day on an average. Come September, the average for COVID-19 related deaths has gone up to 30. However, despite an increase in the number of deaths per day, the overall fatality ratio of Delhi has declined, according to a report by The IE. The report noted that the fatality ratio was low, month-on-month between July and September.

It is to note that in July, the mortality rate for the city stood at 3.12 per cent which further fell down to 2.54 per cent by August-end. Currently, Delhi’s fatality rate is recorded at 2.04 per cent. For one week now, there are more than 4,000 cases of Coronavirus infection surfacing in Delhi while 30-40 deaths per day have been reported.

Citing experts, the report highlighted that the drop in the death rate of COVID-19 patients can be attributed to a shift in admission criteria coupled with aggressive testing, addition of more health facilities along with advancement in treatment. While the number of deaths has gone up, the number of active cases and overall cases have increased significantly as well.

According to Dr Sujeet Kumar Singh, director, National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), patient management has improved and there are several new drugs being used for treatment. The number of cases where unexpected deaths took place have also decreased. Singh added that since people are monitoring their oxygen levels at home, slightest change is bringing them to hospitals for treatment.

An official at the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare believes that the implementation of three-pronged strategy opted by Delhi government resulted in low mortality rate and this can be the rationale behind the trend, the report underlined. Meanwhile, DK Sharma, AIIMS medical superintendent said that low mortality can also be attributed to more people with no comorbid conditions being testing positive for Coronavirus.

Currently in Delhi, more than 2.46 lakh cases have been reported where the active cases are 32,097. Unfortunately, 4,982 people have so far succumbed to the deadly infection.