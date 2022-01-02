Delhi COVID-19 patients in home isolation to soon get free Online Yoga classes; Details here

At present, Yoga sessions are being conducted at 65 places across the national capital by 61 Yoga instructors under the banner of “Dilli Ki Yogshala”.

Delhi COVID patients: As cases of coronavirus are increasing again in the national capital, the government of Delhi has promised to provide free online Yoga classes to COVID-19 patients who are in home isolation. Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia was interacting with instructors at “Dilli Ki Yogshala” on Saturday when he said that free customised online Yoga classes would be provided to the patients. He said that medical treatment coupled with “immunity-booster” Yoga would help them recover quickly, according to a report in IE. The report also cited a Delhi government statement as saying that currently, Yoga sessions are being conducted at 65 places across the national capital by 61 Yoga instructors under the banner of “Dilli Ki Yogshala”.

The statement further said that the Yoga instructors have received training from Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University.

In case you’re wondering how this will work, the Delhi government statement has given the answer. Patients who are reported to have tested positive for COVID-19 will receive an SMS from the state government with a link where they can register for classes. Once registered, the patients would receive links for classes on a regular basis and they would be able to choose which slot they wish to attend. However, it must be noted that each online Yoga class will have 25 to 35 people only.

The Deputy CM added that a “Yoga revolution” would be brought to the capital due to Dilli Ki Yogshala, further saying that slots regarding these online classes would also be released soon.

Sisodia also said that many were of the view that Yoga only became an active part of the society some years ago, but this was false perception and it is needed that this myth is broken. Yoga needs to be taught to people in a “sequenced manner” to ensure that people become healthy, he added.