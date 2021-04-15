Coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi CM Kejriwal announces weekend lockdown, check details

The national capital recorded a total of 17,282 new cases of Coronavirus and over 100 Covid-19 related casualties on Wednesday. (Credit ANI)

In the wake of unprecedented rise in the number of Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced weekend lockdown in the national capital today. The announcement was made by Kejriwal after he concluded his meeting with the Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on the Covid-19 situation in the city. CM Kejriwal had so far maintained that no second lockdown will be imposed in the city even as pressure mounted on him with consistent increase in the number of daily Coronavirus cases in the city.

As per the announcement made by CM Kejriwal, the weekend lockdown will remain in force till the daily number of Coronavirus cases stabilise in the city. During the weekend lockdown all major markets, shopping malls and other commercial centres will remain closed with an exception for essential services. CM Kejriwal while announcing the decision said that passes will be issued to those working in essential services sector to enable unhindered operations during the weekend lockdown. CM Kejriwal further said that all shopping malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will remain closed in the city whereas cinema halls will only operate at 30 percent capacity during the weekend lockdown.

In another crucial decision, the CM also said that during the weekend lockdown, people will not be allowed to dine inside the restaurants. However, he clarified that home deliveries will be allowed even during the weekend lockdown.

The government will also advise the private establishments to shift to Work From Home mode for the next few weeks till the situation stabilises. The national capital recorded a total of 17,282 new cases of Coronavirus and over 100 Covid-19 related casualties on Wednesday.

CM Kejriwal also said that there is no shortage of Covid-19 beds in the city at present and said as per the latest information there are more than 5000 vacant Covid-19 beds in the city.

CM Kejriwal along with top officials earlier met LG Anil Baijal to discuss the Covid-19 situation and finalised the modalities of the weekend lockdown in the city. CM Kejriwal and other ministers of the government had so far maintained that lockdown will not be imposed in the city again as it would adversely affect the trade and economy. However, as the cases increased at a skyrocketing speed, the government had to bite the bullet of imposing weekend lockdown.