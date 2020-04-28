Delhi Lockdown Relief: Arvind Kejriwal govt now allows these services – Check details

The government had promised that the situation would be reviewed the following week. Photo ANI

Delhi Coronavirus Lockdown Relief: The Delhi government has eased restrictions on the movement of veterinarians and self-employed persons including plumbers and electricians in the city with effect from Tuesday. In another decision, it has also allowed the inter and intra-state travel of health workers, lab technicians and scientists. The decision was taken by the Arvind Kejriwal government in its latest review of restrictions on Monday, the Delhi govt order said.

In exercise of the powers under section 22 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 the govt issued directions for the strict implementation of the consolidated guidelines till May 3rd with the exception of activities related to veterinary activities and services provided by electricians, plumbers and repairing of water purifiers, the order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority said.

Restrictions on the intra and inter-state of scientists, health workers including nurses, paramedical staff and midwives have also been lifted in the latest order passed by the government. Though air and rail travel is restricted across the country, the order will facilitate the travel of scientists and health workers from other states to Delhi in their personal vehicles. The decision to ease restriction assumes significance as Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had refused to ease restrictions last week when the centre had allowed the state governments to ease restrictions from 20th April in a phased manner.

Kejriwal had last week said that the virus was spreading in the national capital and some asymptomatic people were also found Covid-19 positive in the city. Despite the easing of restrictions in the neighbouring states of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, Kejriwal had refused to change the status quo. However, the government had promised that the situation would be reviewed the following week. Book stores and the shops selling electric fans which were allowed to be opened on Thursday will continue to remain open, the latest government order said.