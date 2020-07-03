Delhi Noida Gurgaon Gurugram Coronavirus news: COVID19 cases surge in NCR, strict measures enforced

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Gurgaon coronavirus news: Delhi has recorded 2,373 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. (Reuters image)

Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Gurgaon coronavirus news, COVID19 cases, containment zones, lockdown latest updates: Coronavirus cases in Delhi, Noida, and Gurugram continue to rise even as respective state governments were asked to use Aarogya Setu, Itihaas Apps, Rapid Antigen Test kits and early hospitalization of COVID-19 patients in these regions. Delhi has recorded 2,373 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. With this, the coronavirus tally in the national capital has crossed 92,000-mark and the death toll stood at 2,864. While Noida and Ghaziabad have over 900 active coronaviruses each, Gurugram has recorded over 100 new cases.

Gurugram coronavirus Gurugram COVID19 cases Gurgaon containment zones

Gurugram has recorded 106 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. 212 patients have cured and 4 COVID-19 patients have died. Meanwhile, containment zones in Gurugram are now 104 from earlier 108.

Noida corona update, COVID-19 cases

Noida has reported 116 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours and has over 900 active COVID-19 cases. Gautam Buddh Nagar administration has initiated a 10-day surveillance campaign to ramp up coronavirus screening across Noida, Greater Noida. Around 1,500 health teams are involved in this campaign.

Ghaziabad has reported 129 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. So far, 4.77 lakh people have been screened for COVID-19 in Ghaziabad.

In Delhi, India’s first plasma bank was launched. So far, 10 COVID-19 recovered patients have donated their plasma. Delhi government has announced a remote teaching-learning plan for all classes to address issues of the digital divide and reduce the academic loss of students in the wake of the closure of schools due to coronavirus pandemic. The Arvind Kejriwal-headed government has set up a 12-member expert panel to suggest measures for economic recovery from coronavirus impact in the national capital. Meanwhile, Delhi High Court has said that private labs in Delhi should not stop the onsite collection of samples or tests.

Eligibility criteria for donating plasma for Coronavirus COVID-19 treatment

One has to recover from coronavirus. His age must be between 18 and 60 and weight should be more than 50 kg. Women, who have given birth or any recovered patients who have comorbidities, are not eligible to donate plasma for Coronaviprus COVID-19 treatment.

Plasma Bank in Delhi address, helpline, Whatsapp numbers: India’s first Plasma Bank has been launched at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences (ILBS). For any queries, you can contact at 1031 or you can Whatsapp the authorities at 8800007722.