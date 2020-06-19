Delhi Covid-19 BIG NEWS! LG Anil Baijal changes quarantine rule

By: |
Updated: Jun 19, 2020 10:28 PM

LG Baijal, in his order, made it mandatory for each COVID-19 patient, who are under home quarantine, to undergo five-day institutional quarantine.

Delhi covid cases, delhi coronavirus news, delhi home quarantine ruleDelhi LG Anil Baijal. (File Photo)

Delhi Coronavirus News: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Friday evening ordered a change in quarantine rules for coronavirus patients in the national capital. LG Baijal, in his order, made it mandatory for each COVID-19 patient, who are under home quarantine, to undergo five-day institutional quarantine, news agency PTI reported.

“Five days institutional quarantine of each case under home-quarantine is to be made mandatory and, thereafter, (they) will be sent for home-isolation, except in cases where symptoms require further hospitalization,” the LG’s order stated.

The decision came hours after reports that the Home Ministry has directed the Arvind Kejriwal-led Delhi government to stop home isolation procedure for coronavirus infected people. COVID-19 cases in Delhi is nearing the 50,000-mark, however, what can be seen as positive news the recovery rate has increased to 42 per cent.

Delhi’s Aam Aadmi Party government had earlier announced that asymptomatic cases or people having mild coronavirus symptoms can be quarantined at home with all precautions.

In Delhi,  there are around 8,500 COVID-19 patients in home isolation who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms as per the government.

Earlier, the Union Health Ministry had on Thursday revised to one week, against 14 days earlier, the quarantine period for doctors, nursing officers and other health workers with high-risk exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases or respiratory specimens, PTI reported.

 

