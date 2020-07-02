Delhi coronavirus latest updates: COVID-19 cases tally nears 90,000-mark; night curfew timings changed

Delhi Coronavirus COVID-19 latest updates: The night curfew timings in Delhi are from 10 pm to 5 am. (Reuters image)

Delhi Coronavirus COVID-19 latest updates: Delhi continues to remain India’s one of the top three worst-affected states. The national capital has recorded 2,442 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. It has also registered 61 COVID-19 related deaths in the last 24 hours. With these new Coronavirus cases in Delhi, the total COVID-19 tally has reached 89,802. The overall death toll in Delhi now stands at 2,803, according to details provided by the state health department bulletin. In Delhi, so far, 59,992 patients have recovered or were discharged or migrated. The number of Coronavirus active cases in the national capital stood at 27,007. Authorities in Delhi have conducted 5,51,708 tests for COVID-19. Delhi has a total of 437 coronavirus containment zones.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has said that some ‘social media experts’ have been posting that Delhi’s coronavirus COVID-19 peak has come and gone. He has asked people not to listen to them. He has asked citizens of Delhi to wear masks, wash hands regularly, and maintain social distancing. He has said that the authorities have managed to bring the Covid-19 situation under control after a lot of concerted effort. Delhi government COVID-19 panel official Mahesh Verma has claimed that Delhi may not witness 5.5 lakh coronavirus, as predicted, by the end of July. However, the behavior of COVID-19 during the monsoon will be absolutely crucial, Verma said.

According to the Unlock 2.0 guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs, schools will remain closed in the month of July. Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has changed the timings of night curfew in the national capital. The night curfew timings in Delhi are from 10 pm to 5 am. Earlier the night curfew timings were from 9 pm to 5 am.

Coronavirus COVID-19 helpline numbers in Delhi: The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare issued a designated coronavirus COVID-19 helpline for Delhi. The helpline number is 011-22307145. Another coronavirus COVID-19 helpline in Delhi is 1075. For lockdown and night curfew related information you can contact Delhi Police helpline number- 011-23469526.