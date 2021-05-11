  • MORE MARKET STATS

Delhi CM Kejriwal asks Centre to share anti-COVID-19 vaccine formula with other companies to scale up production

May 11, 2021 2:05 PM

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday suggested that the Centre share the anti-COVID-19 vaccine formula of the two manufacturers with other companies in the country to scale up production.

Kejriwal said there is a shortage of vaccine across the country and an urgent need to ramp up its manufacturing on war footing while developing a national policy to inoculate everyone in the next few months.

He said the Centre should ensure that all the vaccine manufacturing plants in the country start producing COVID doses.

The two COVID vaccine manufacturers can be provided royalty for use of their formula by other companies, he said.
He said scaling up vaccine production is needed to vaccinate everyone before the onset of the next wave of COVID-19.

