Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges hospitals to encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to hospitals to counsel their COVID-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease.
Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that there has been a spike in demand for plasma over the past 4-5 days, after the opening of a plasma bank in Delhi.
But there are not many donors, he said, appealing to hospitals to encourage their recovered patients to donate.
He also said that Delhi at present has 15,000 COVID-19 beds of which only 5,100 are occupied.
