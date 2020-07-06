Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal urges hospitals to encourage recovered COVID-19 patients to donate plasma

He also said that Delhi at present has 15,000 COVID-19 beds of which only 5,100 are occupied. (File photo: IE)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday appealed to hospitals to counsel their COVID-19 patients to donate plasma after 14 days of recovery from the disease.

Addressing an online media briefing, the chief minister said that there has been a spike in demand for plasma over the past 4-5 days, after the opening of a plasma bank in Delhi.

But there are not many donors, he said, appealing to hospitals to encourage their recovered patients to donate.

